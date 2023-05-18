Heavy metal at The Mint May 18, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The best in local head-banging music will be on display at The Mint Bar & Grill on Saturday night.Featuring metal bands: Shane K, Bedlam Mimics and Amiskelm.Show organizer Nick Newhouse described the performances as such:“Acoustic open. Funky slap metaly fun stuff. Black metal core. Then I guess just metal.”Newhouse, a local drummer who specializes in punk and metal music, will play in two bands — Bedlam Mimics and Amiskelm, with lead guitarist Rich Clewis. Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Music Inorganic Chemistry Contact the Enterprise Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 401 South Main Street, Livingston, MT 59047 or use our online form. What to read next Local Heavy metal at The Mint 2 hrs ago +2 Montana Drought conditions improve from a year ago 8 hrs ago News Park County gets new big green tractor 9 hrs ago Montana Montana bans TikTok: Free speech lawsuits promised 9 hrs ago News Local principal gets doctorate 9 hrs ago News Board tables discussion of reassigning principal 17 hrs ago Trending now Park High valedictorians 2023 Accident on I-90 delays traffic three hours Board tables discussion of reassigning principal Exploring education options in Park County UrgentCare clinic re-opens near I-90