Heather Muldoon, owner and gardener at Heather’s Garden Service and Flower Farm, and her crew unloaded a huge order of baby plants at the shop's 9th Street Island nursery on Monday afternoon.
Muldoon said the nursery was gearing up for a busy season of planting and gardening.
"We are going to be planting like crazy," Muldoon said. “We do everything.”
Muldoon said that there is still some flood cleanup that she is dealing with, so the business won’t be open for regular retail customers this summer. However, the nursery will be throwing a couple of pop-up retail sales at the 9th Street Island location for several weekends in May.
Information about the company and different options for landscaping and maintenance can be found on the “Heather’s Garden Service and Flower Farm” Facebook and Instagram pages, Muldoon said.
Heather's Garden Service is also a landscape maintenance service provider and is responsible for several installs this spring, according to Muldoon, such as at Sacajawea Park. The business owner said last year the staff helped clean up the park from the historic Yellowstone River flood, and that this year’s park project was important to help beautify and spruce up the local landscape and recreational area.
Muldoon said the company predominantly provides landscaping maintenance for larger properties, and was seeking to expand and serve more ranch clients.
Heather's Garden Service also provides the Livingston Business Improvement District (LBID) with flowers in hanging pots to put around downtown Livingston during the respective season.
"Heather has been heroic," said LBID executive director Kris King. "She saved last year's flower baskets from the flood. That was actually the first thing they saved and she did a phenomenal job. This year her contract will also include water service. Her plant schemes are very well-balanced. We loved the long trailing vines she used last year so those will be back this year. She even color matches the flowers to their locations, but they won't go up until we have more constant sunshine and warmer temps."
