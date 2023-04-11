The United In Light draft horse sanctuary is one of a few places in the country where retired draft horses can live out the remainder of their lives in paradise, according to Dr. Deborah Derr, founder of the local nonprofit organization based in Livingston.
“We are focused mostly on education and equine therapy,” said Derr. “The horses are very receptive to people and children, especially those healing from trauma. They know, because they are also healing.”
This year, United In Light celebrates 20 years as a nonprofit, which is a huge feat, especially after the COVID crisis, Derr said. The horses come from all over the country, and usually come to the sanctuary as rescues from neglect, slaughter or abuse.
The facility is fully funded by the public and volunteers. Derr said that while there are other horse rescue outfits in the U.S., very few give the horses a permanent home to live out their lives. The horses at United In Light are no longer ridden, but retired, and taken in from other shelters and individuals.
Several of the horses at the sanctuary, Sophie and Angel, both mares, came to the rescue from the premarin industry. Premarin is a pharmaceutical used in hormone therapy for menopause. The horses, typically held in groups of 100 to 1,000 on Canadian ranches, are used for their pregnant mare urine (PMU), Derr said. The horses are impregnated repeatedly and their urine siphoned using a catheter. The foals are then aborted or sent to slaughter, according to Derr. United In Light has had about six horses that have come from PMU ranches.
The local horse sanctuary also has two miniature horses, Molly and Strawberry, who both lost their mates, Derr said, and one (non-draft) quarter horse, Ashley.
United In Light is open for visitors to come and pet, brush and feed the horses, and the ranch does not skimp on the treats, as the horses are living out their lives after enduring difficult living conditions.
On Friday, visitors were invited to help feed dozens of horses with honeydew melons and a few cases of apples, donated from Costco in Bozeman. Many of the horses no longer have all their teeth, yet still enjoy juicing apples, Derr said.
United in Light is open from August to May on the first Saturday of every month, from noon to 2 p.m., and Wednesdays by appointment only.
Summer hours in June and July are on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and on Wednesdays by appointment only.
To volunteer, donate and for more information, visit http://www.draftrescue.com or call (406) 222-7982. United In Light is located at 101 Billman Lane in Livingston.
Derr said the nonprofit is looking for donations to build an educational venue to hold classes and special events.
