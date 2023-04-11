The United In Light draft horse sanctuary is one of a few places in the country where retired draft horses can live out the remainder of their lives in paradise, according to Dr. Deborah Derr, founder of the local nonprofit organization based in Livingston.

“We are focused mostly on education and equine therapy,” said Derr. “The horses are very receptive to people and children, especially those healing from trauma. They know, because they are also healing.”

