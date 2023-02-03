John Gannon presents recommendations to the board

John Gannon, math teacher and interview committee member, presents the committee’s recommendation to the Livingston School District Board of Trustees on Thursday at the Shane Center.

 Sean Batura

The superintendent at Hardin School Districts 17H and 1 has accepted an offer of employment as the new superintendent for Livingston Public Schools.

Eldon "Chad" Johnson, who has led Hardin schools for the last five years, accepted the job offer Friday morning. The Livingston Public Schools Board of Trustees chose him as the frontrunner in a unanimous vote Thursday evening.