The superintendent at Hardin School Districts 17H and 1 has accepted an offer of employment as the new superintendent for Livingston Public Schools.
Eldon "Chad" Johnson, who has led Hardin schools for the last five years, accepted the job offer Friday morning. The Livingston Public Schools Board of Trustees chose him as the frontrunner in a unanimous vote Thursday evening.
Before working at Hardin, Johnson was a teacher in Melstone, Stanford, Fromberg and Twin Bridges, he wrote in a letter to Livingston Public Schools.
The board plans to consider approving an employment contract with Johnson during its Wednesday meeting, according to Jenny Stringer, HR director and superintendent secretary for Livingston Public Schools. She said Johnson was offered the same salary as the current superintendent, Lynne Scalia.
Scalia, who will retire at the end of the school year, makes $125,000, according to Stringer.
Johnson was among five candidates considered by the board and two interview committees. One committee consisted of administrators and the other was composed of teachers, union representatives, members of the public and parents. Both committees selected Johnson as the top choice. The committees began their work interviewing candidates about 8:30 a.m. Thursday and the board followed suit at 2 p.m., according to board chair Tom Shellenberg. The board selected Johnson as its top choice after hearing the committees' recommendations and hearing public comment.
The other candidates are Denise Chrest, Teresa Rensch, Monte Silk and Todd Wester.
"This is the most important position in the district," Shellenberg said Thursday. "This is the only employee that the board is responsible for that we hire. The superintendent hires all the rest of the employees, so they're the top dog. We need the candidate best for the district."
Johnson has worked in the education field for 25 years, all in Montana, according to his letter. In 1997, the Twin Bridges native graduated from Montana State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in secondary education with a focus in broadfield science. His first job in the field was as a junior high and high school science teacher in Melstone.
“I have worked in five districts throughout my career,” one being one of the smallest in the state to one being one of the larger districts in Montana,” reads Johnson’s letter. “I feel that I have gained an incredible amount of knowledge to lead and support Livingston Public Schools, largely in part due to these experiences and my nearly twenty years of public school administration in Montana.”
In his letter, Johnson writes of a willingness to lobby at all levels of government to further the interests of the school district.
“I am truly honored and excited for the opportunity to interview and potentially to serve as the next Superintendent at Livingston Public Schools,” Johnson wrote.