The first concert of the new Shane Center Presents series is almost here, the center’s web site says.
The series kicks off with Joe Robinson, an Australian guitar virtuoso and singer/songwriter on the Dulcie Theatre stage at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Robinson is “adored by a global audience for his world-class musicianship and laid-back Aussie charm,” the website says.
When he’s not touring the world, Robinson is one of Paradise Valley’s newest residents. With seven acclaimed studio albums, Robinson is a “jaw-dropping virtuoso” you won’t want to miss, the site says.