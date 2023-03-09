Bison billboard

Shown is a billboard put up in Helena that opposes the slaughter of bison from Yellowstone National Park.

 Photo courtesy of Alliance for the Wild Rockies

Two environmental groups are calling on officials to stop the slaughter and hunting of bison that wander outside the boundaries of Yellowstone National Park, taking their message to lawmakers with a billboard showing hunters killing the animals at point-blank range.

The billboard in Helena, put up by Roam Free Nation and the Alliance for the Wild Rockies, criticizes Yellowstone National Park and state leaders for allowing bison to be killed without the principle of fair chase.

