Rails-to-Trails Conservancy and Sanderson Stewart are hosting an open house on Wednesday, March 15, from 5:30 p.m to 7 p.m. to present the feasibility study for the Yellowstone Heritage Trail along the historic Elk River.

The open house will be held in the Community Hall at the Fairgrounds at 46 View Vista Drive.

