Rails-to-Trails Conservancy and Sanderson Stewart are hosting an open house on Wednesday, March 15, from 5:30 p.m to 7 p.m. to present the feasibility study for the Yellowstone Heritage Trail along the historic Elk River.
The open house will be held in the Community Hall at the Fairgrounds at 46 View Vista Drive.
The Yellowstone Heritage Trail study will evaluate the feasibility to complete a multi-use trail from Point of Rocks to the termination of the Highway 89 South Pedestrian Trail, near the start of Old Yellowstone Trail North Road in Livingston.
-- Evaluate the physical conditions within the corridor area.
-- Evaluate potential costs associated with development of a trail.
-- Provide recommended future actions to guide the development of the Yellowstone Heritage Trail, which is a key section of the cross-country Great American Rail-Trail.
Representatives from Sanderson Stewart will be available to provide information regarding the project and the analysis completed to date. For those unable to attend in person, a link to join a virtual meeting is available at the project website, www.yellowstoneheritagetrail.com.
