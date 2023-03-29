The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority announced the submission of a Corridor ID Program proposal to the Federal Railroad Administration.
The BSPRA’s mission is to provide for the reestablishment of reliable and sustainable passenger rail service across southern Montana.
“The Corridor ID Program is intended to become the primary means for directing Federal financial support and technical assistance toward the development of proposals for new or improved intercity passenger rail services throughout the United States,” the Federal Railroad Administration said in a recent BSPRA news release.
BSPRA and its supporters hope the North Coast Hiawatha corridor from Chicago to Seattle/Portland through southern Montana will be one of routes chosen.
According to the release, the North Coast Hiawatha will transform the economy of the Greater Northwest region, revitalizing rural communities and tribal nations and provide access for underserved citizens to health care, education, other services, and civic resources often unreachable in winter when highways become unreliable or hazardous. The BSPRA believes the route will serve as a key catalyst for creating or renewing other passenger rail routes in the American West and Canada and will help awaken a 21st century rail renaissance in western North America.
The North Coast Hiawatha route is already under analysis as part of the FRA’s Amtrak Daily Long-Distance Service Study. The Corridor ID Program will work hand in glove with that study to complete a service development plan and preliminary engineering — precursors to resuming passenger rail service through southern Montana and beyond, the release said.
“This is yet another major accomplishment of the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority,” BSPRA Chairman Dave Strohmaier said in the release. “As evidence of regional and national interest in our proposal, we’re pleased to have received letters of support including BNSF Railway, Amtrak, five state DOTs, U.S. senators from North Dakota and Montana, and municipalities.”
Created under the 2021 bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the Corridor ID Program “will guide the development of new and enhanced intercity passenger rail services that will help bolster economic growth throughout the country,” according to the FRA. For each corridor selected, the FRA will award an initial grant of $500,000 for preliminary planning toward creation of a service development plan.
For more information about the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority and its Corridor ID Program proposal, contact Strohmaier at dstrohmaier@bigskyrail.org or (406) 529-5580.
