The sound of heavy equipment backing up and wooden beams dropping to the ground could be heard Wednesday morning while laborers and contractors in hard hats worked in the front of Town & Country Foods in Livingston.
The store began a remodel on Monday, which is long overdue, according to store manager Matt Welch.
Welch said the grocery store has not been remodeled in almost 40 years and the project will bring the store up to speed to match other locations in Montana. This is the first of several phases, Welch said, noting that the interior will be remodeled next year.
The manager said the remodel will give employees a break room with a window and also provide the store with adequate meeting space for company meetings and trainings.
The design for the remodel was done by Amy Bell of Axis Architecture in Livingston. General contractor Keith Atkinson of Bozeman is heading up the initial construction.
Welch said construction began on the south side of the building and will move to the north side. The store will remain open and keep regularly scheduled hours during construction, he added.
“It may not look like it, but we are open and appreciate everyone’s understanding and patience,” said Welch.