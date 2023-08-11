Gov. Greg Gianforte stands with Army veteran Sgt. Ken Handl after presenting him with a letter of commendation and a state flag for continuing to serve his community after 43 years as a member of the American Legion Post 23 in Livingston and the Veterans of Foreign Wars, VFW.
Gov. Greg Gianforte stands with Army veteran Sgt. Ken Handl after presenting him with a letter of commendation and a state flag for continuing to serve his community after 43 years as a member of the American Legion Post 23 in Livingston and the Veterans of Foreign Wars, VFW.
PHOTOS BY CASSI GEISER/ENTERPRISE
Gov. Greg Gianforte stands with Army veteran Col. Robert Eyman on Thursday after presenting him with a letter of commendation and a state flag for continuing to serve his community throughout the years on various community boards that led to improvements in the hospital and library in Livingston.
Gov. Greg Gianforte honored two Park County veterans with Montana state flags and a letter of commendation on Thursday, during a reception held at American Legion Post 23 in Livingston.
U.S. Army veteran Col. Robert Eyman and U. S. Air Force veteran Sgt. Ken Handl were honored with the 2022 Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation for showing exemplary commitment to not only serving their country in the United States military, but continuing to do so in the community.