Gov. Greg Gianforte honored two Park County veterans with Montana state flags and a letter of commendation on Thursday, during a reception held at American Legion Post 23 in Livingston.

U.S. Army veteran Col. Robert Eyman and U. S. Air Force veteran Sgt. Ken Handl were honored with the 2022 Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation for showing exemplary commitment to not only serving their country in the United States military, but continuing to do so in the community.

