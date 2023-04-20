Maria Borgogna, left, a wine distributor with local wine distribution company, Winegardener's Distributions, stopped by during an interview with Gourmet Cellar staff to check on stock at one of her favorite shops to service and posed for a photo on Tuesday afternoon.
The crew at Gourmet Cellar stands together near the store’s unique European cheese deli Tuesday afternoon. From left are John Potenberg, new owner Calvin Fehrenkamp and Greg Donathan.
PHOTO BY CASSI GEISER ENTERPRISE
PHOTO BY CASSI GEISER/ ENTERPRISE
Gourmet Cellars staff, from left, new owner Clavin Fehrenkamp, manager John Potenberg and resident factotum Greg Donathan hold up their personal favorite wines.
The new owner, four-year employee Calvin Fehrenkamp, took over the wine shop and deli — where he had worked his first summer job in high school — after being associated with Livingston for 30 years, traveling between here and Tucson, Arizona.
“I have been shopping at the store for probably 15 years, and have always been a huge fan of this shop,” said Fehrenkamp. “I kind of always wanted to end up here. Coming from Tucson, I was excited at the prospect of putting down roots in a place I really love. I’m also excited that the shop can be the fixture that we have been, able to uplift the community and having fun in the process. I’m super stoked — it’s gonna be great.”
Fehrenkamp runs the shop with assistance from manager John Potenberg, and resident factotum Greg Donathan.
Items available at the cellar are imported cheese (by the pound), charcuterie boards to order, cured and dried meats, imported and local wines, olives, crackers and rare meats, and other ingredients and items for hosting dinner parties or events.
But according to Donathan and Potenberg, it is about much more than that. They said that the crossover between people through food is amazing and especially in a small town it can really bring people together.
“So many different crossroads (in Livingston), especially when it comes to food and writing. It’s fun to see how they’re always changing,” Potenberg said.
“It is so great to be part of a place where threads cross in the community. I have always enjoyed kind of being woven I to the tapestry,” Donathan said.
Fehrenkamp said he and original owner Deb Endres had been talking about the transition for years and that last year they started to work on it. He said that the relationship he and his staff have with Endres has not changed and she is still like family. Endres still comes in and shops and helps the crew by being available for consultation regarding rare products or feedback about recipes, according to Fehrenkamp and staff.
Fehrenkamp said he doesn’t intend to make any big changes to the business, but he is pleased about the new point of sale system and prospectively adding a wine cooler for high-end wines.
“Deb’s created something truly special over the course of 19 years, and I think we are all excited and feel lucky to continue working with the business and helping it evolve,” said Potenberg. “We have such a wonderful local customer base that includes a lot of old friends, new customers. I think that’s our favorite part, seeing those people and working with them on finding something that makes them happy.”
