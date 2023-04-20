The Gourmet Cellar changed ownership on March 17.

The new owner, four-year employee Calvin Fehrenkamp, took over the wine shop and deli — where he had worked his first summer job in high school — after being associated with Livingston for 30 years, traveling between here and Tucson, Arizona.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters