A girl planned to commit a mass shooting at Sleeping Giant Middle School, according to the Park County Attorney’s Office.  

The girl, who is not being identified because she’s a youth, was taken into custody late last month after an investigation that began Jan. 25. That afternoon, a school resource officer was dispatched to the middle school to investigate a report of a threat or plan to commit a school shooting. The officer met with an administrator who reported a student was alleged to have made threatening statements to other students two days earlier during a math class.  