During March 21-25, Gardiner FFA had 23 members travel to Great Falls for the Montana FFA State Convention, where over 1,500 students attended.
The FFA team competed in 14 different competitions while at state. Early in the week it learned that the Poultry team placed fifth overall, with Summit Browning placing 10th individually, a Gardiner School Facebook post reported. The Poultry team also consisted of Ciella White, Journey Browning, and Ellis Baer.
Later in the week the FFA team learned that the Food Science team placed first in the state, qualifying them to compete at the National FFA Convention next fall. This team consisted of Olivia Tidlow-Tranel placing 13th, Haven Kowski placing 10th, Ciella White placing seventh, “and a HUGE congratulations to Alexa Woods for placing 1st overall as an individual!” the post said.
The school extends congratulations to: Morgan Dawson for winning in his proficiency area Agricultural Mechanics Repair & Maintenance; Summit Browning for winning in his proficiency area Diversified Agricultural Production Placement, along with winning Star in Agricultural Placement, which included a belt buckle and $1,000 scholarship; and Lori Hoppe for winning both the Montana Association of Agricultural Educators’ Outstanding Teacher and Outstanding Program awards.
One individual from Gardiner went through the grueling interview process to become a state FFA officer. “Congratulations to the 2023-2024 State FFA 1st Vice President Summit Browning, Gardiner FFA’s first state officer!!” the Facebook post said.
In addition to competing, students took part in delegate business, workshops, tours, watched contest finals, volunteered for the annual Day of Service, and attended a dance.
“A huge thanks to April Browning and student teacher Mr. Brad Kallevig for helping chaperone as well as to Coby Dawson for driving, all making the week go smoothly!” the post said.
