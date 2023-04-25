Gardiner FFA

The Gardiner FFA team.

 Courtesy of Gardiner School

During March 21-25, Gardiner FFA had 23 members travel to Great Falls for the Montana FFA State Convention, where over 1,500 students attended.

The FFA team competed in 14 different competitions while at state. Early in the week it learned that the Poultry team placed fifth overall, with Summit Browning placing 10th individually, a Gardiner School Facebook post reported. The Poultry team also consisted of Ciella White, Journey Browning, and Ellis Baer.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters