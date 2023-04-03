Each year during the Montana FFA State Convention, the Montana Association of Agricultural Educators (MAAE) selects and recognizes agriculture teachers who excel within the teaching profession, as well as individuals and organizations that provide significant contributions to the growth and development of teachers and students.
This year, 10 teachers and organizations from across Montana were selected as state winners. Their applications will be forwarded on to the regional level where they will be evaluated against other state winners from California, Hawaii, Alaska, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Wyoming, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington.
Local winners from the state convention include:
Outstanding Teacher: Lori Hoppe, Gardiner
This award area distinguishes members who are conducting the highest quality agricultural education programs. The award recognizes leadership in civic, community, agriculture/agribusiness and professional activities. Outstanding agricultural educators are innovators and catalysts for student success in agricultural education.
Outstanding Program: Gardiner AgEd
A goal of MAAE is to promote outstanding programs in agricultural education and effectively communicate success stories. The Outstanding Middle/Secondary School Ag Ed Program Award endorses that goal. Agricultural education programs in middle schools and secondary schools are eligible to participate in this recognition program.
Other state winners include:
Outstanding Early Career: Kyle Gavin, Belgrade
Outstanding Teacher: Lori Hoppe, Gardiner
Outstanding Program: Gardiner AgEd
Teacher Turn the Key: Trevor Motley, Stevensville
Administrator of the Year: Willie Thibault, Hysham
Teacher Mentor: Rob Yates, Absarokee
Distinguished Service Citation: Reach Higher Montana
Outstanding Postsecondary Program: Great Falls College, MSU Welding Department
Congratulations to all the state winners in their respective categories. MAAE is the professional organization for agricultural educators in Montana, representing more than 100 agriculture teachers and FFA programs in Montana.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.