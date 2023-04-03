Each year during the Montana FFA State Convention, the Montana Association of Agricultural Educators (MAAE) selects and recognizes agriculture teachers who excel within the teaching profession, as well as individuals and organizations that provide significant contributions to the growth and development of teachers and students.

This year, 10 teachers and organizations from across Montana were selected as state winners. Their applications will be forwarded on to the regional level where they will be evaluated against other state winners from California, Hawaii, Alaska, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Wyoming, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington.

