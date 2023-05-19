Livingston Fire & Rescue had 42 calls for EMS services during this period and responded to:
• Seven traffic accidents
• Five inside gas leaks with no explosions or complications
• One outside fire
Here are a few details:
On May 7th, crews responded to a vehicle fire on I-90. Successfully extinguished/mitigated.
On May 8th, we responded as the first due suppression units to the house fire on Pomajbo Street, along with Park County Rural. Suppression efforts took about an hour to bring the fire under control. Mop up and hot spot extinguishment took several hours. The only injury was to a civilian resident who we also treated and transported.
On May 9th we performed a multi-company drill for Shields Valley High School involving a mock DUI traffic crash. This involved LFR, Clyde Park City FD, Life-Flight, Park County Sheriff’s Office and the Park County Coroner’s office. We had four victims, one deceased, one under arrest and two that required complete vehicle extrication with aviation transport. The school and park county health department were instrumental in organizing this with state EMS representatives. Very impactful drill and many students have shared their experiences following the drill, some expressed a desire to become firefighter paramedics!
On May 16th, crews responded for a cat trapped in a wall space. Crews cut a hole in the wall after attempting to snare the cat from a 10-foot distance became unsuccessful. The cat was lured out with cat food after the hole was created. Kitty was saved.
Josh Chabalowski is Fire Chief of Livingston Fire & Rescue.
