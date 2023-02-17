Admission to Montana State University’s Museum of the Rockies will be free for Montana residents from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, as part of the first MOR Montana Day.

Montanans visiting the museum can explore two special limited-time exhibits, cultural and natural history exhibits, children’s exhibits, planetarium shows and the museum store. The free admission is possible thanks to support from U.S. Bank.