Officials with 4 Ranges Community Recreation Foundation Inc. say they’ve obtained philanthropic commitments of $18.7 million from donors and anticipate $4.5 million in other funding to go toward the construction of a new recreation center in Livingston, which would include a large indoor pool.
The foundation proposes to raise enough funds to build a multi-use recreational complex with amenities in Livingston for residents to enjoy year-round.
“We have to get to roughly $30 million to pull this off, so we’re asking people to join us,” said Chase Rose, who is assisting the foundation as the principal of Bozeman-based fundraising consultant firm Bannack Group LLC. "We are asking folks to consider a gift at a level meaningful to them.”
City officials have suggested the new recreation center could be built on the site of the current Civic Center.
"We are open to funding any site that provides walkability from the schools and qualifies for federal funding," said Andrew Field, chairman of 4 Ranges Community Recreation Foundation.
“I grew up in Clyde Park ... and played basketball for years at the Civic Center," Rose said. “These facilities served us well, but it’s time for an indoor, year-round facility that meets the needs and desires of the community.”
The foundation proposes that the city would own and run the facility and could fund maintenance and operations with user fees and revenue from the creation of a new taxing entity — a special district. The foundation also would raise money for residents of limited means.
The facility is envisioned as "a comprehensive community recreation complex" of almost 50,000 square feet, at an estimated cost of $33 million, according to https://www.4ranges.com/. Proposed amenities a recreational pool and separate lap pool, double-width gymnasium, elevated running track, studio space, classrooms, locker rooms, offices and a large community room.
The operating budget is estimated at $1.4 million, with $900,000 being generated from taxes and $500,000 being generated from memberships, according to the foundation.
"The Foundation is committed to raising money after construction ensuring the facility is fully accessible to all regardless of their ability to pay," reads the foundation's website. "We are confident we can accomplish that goal, while ensuring memberships are some of the most affordable anywhere in Montana."
To see conceptual images and other potential amenities at the proposed facility, click here.
This is a developing story and more information will be provided.
Board members of the 4 Ranges Community Recreation Foundation include:
Michael McCormick, Vice Chair
Dan Vermillion, Treasurer
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.