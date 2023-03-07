rec center

Artist rendering of proposed new rec center for Livingston.

 Courtesy photo

Officials with 4 Ranges Community Recreation Foundation Inc. say they’ve obtained philanthropic commitments of $18.7 million from donors and anticipate $4.5 million in other funding to go toward the construction of a new recreation center in Livingston, which would include a large indoor pool.  

The foundation proposes to raise enough funds to build a multi-use recreational complex with amenities in Livingston for residents to enjoy year-round.

