Parks Frady, Custer Gallatin Forest engineer and former Park County Public Words director,has received the award of Managerial Engineer of the Year.
“With plenty of obstacles, projects, and suddenly evolving daily needs presented in the year 2022, it is clear there is no one more deserving of this award than Parks,” a Custer Gallatin Forest news release said.
Mary Erickson, Forest supervisor, nominated Parks Frady in recognition of his outstanding leadership in the engineering program, management of the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA) funded program of work, and his immediate response to a severe flooding event in the summer of 2022.
“I was surprised and flattered to receive this award,” Frady said in the release. “I am so humbled by the support from leadership, and all the folks on the ground.”
The forest and surrounding lands experienced a devastating 500-year flood event in June of 2022. Parks led the rapid and extensive engineering efforts to restore emergency access and plan for long-term reconstruction, the release said. He worked diligently to repair forest infrastructure, support the needs of the surrounding communities, and secure emergency response and recovery funds for the flood event. This effort will cost almost $40 million in damages to the forest alone, but Parks’ commitment facilitated a quick and safe recovery of the forest and community.
“The most difficult part of the process was related to how expansive the disaster was,” Parks stated. “But the most rewarding part was how quickly our team was able to document and begin addressing the damages.”
Award winners will be presented with their awards at the Forest and Grassland Engineers Meeting in Missoula on May 3. Parks is also being considered for the National Engineer Employee of the Year.
