Parks Frady

Parks Frady

 COURTESY OF CUSTER GALLATIN FOREST

Parks Frady, Custer Gallatin Forest engineer and former Park County Public Words director,has received the award of Managerial Engineer of the Year.

“With plenty of obstacles, projects, and suddenly evolving daily needs presented in the year 2022, it is clear there is no one more deserving of this award than Parks,” a Custer Gallatin Forest news release said.

