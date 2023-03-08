Russell C. Fagg

A man who served as district judge in Yellowstone County and represented the 89th district in the Montana state house has been appointed as mediator in a dispute between the Livingston Chamber of Commerce and the City of Livingston.

Sixth District Judge Brenda Gilbert appointed Russell C. Fagg, who served two terms in the House in the 1990s and was a candidate in the Republican Primary for U.S. Senate in 2018. He was a district court judge for 22 years and is on the board of directors at the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch, according to the organization’s website.

