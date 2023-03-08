A man who served as district judge in Yellowstone County and represented the 89th district in the Montana state house has been appointed as mediator in a dispute between the Livingston Chamber of Commerce and the City of Livingston.
Sixth District Judge Brenda Gilbert appointed Russell C. Fagg, who served two terms in the House in the 1990s and was a candidate in the Republican Primary for U.S. Senate in 2018. He was a district court judge for 22 years and is on the board of directors at the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch, according to the organization’s website.
The chamber sued the city in 2020, alleging the city improperly designated the Livingston Business Improvement District, or LBID, as the official Convention & Visitors Bureau, thereby depriving the chamber of Tourism Business Improvement District, or TBID, tax dollars. About $30,000 in annual TBID funds were on the line, according to the chamber’s amended complaint filed on June 11, 2020.
Only one nonprofit at a time may be designated by the local governing body as a CVB, according to court filings by both parties.
The chamber, in its amended complaint, alleged the LBID was granted CVB designation during an illegal City Commission meeting on April 14, 2020, and through a “sham bidding procedure that was the product of bad faith, fraud, corruption, or otherwise arbitrary.”
The City Commission designated the LBID as the CVB that day in a 4-0 vote on Resolution 4894, but because the meeting was held allegedly in violation of open meetings law, the resolution “is unlawful and should be declared void,” according to the chamber’s complaint.
The city, in a response to the chamber’s complaint filed on July 15, 2020, denies there was any violation of open meeting law and denies the chamber’s claim that the bidding process was a sham.
According to the city’s response, the chamber didn’t submit its bid for CVB status by “the original deadline” and is legally barred from taking legal action against the city, because the chamber has no property interest at issue and was owed nothing by the city.
