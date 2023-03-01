Food storage orders to help reduce "adverse human-wildlife encounters" went into effect March 1 across much of the Custer Gallatin National Forest, the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, and many neighboring Greater Yellowstone Area forests, the U.S. Forest Service announced.

On the Custer Gallatin Forest, five of the seven Ranger Districts (Bozeman, Hebgen Lake, Gardiner, Yellowstone and Beartooth) implement an annual food storage order from March 1 to Dec. 1.