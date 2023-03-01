Food storage orders to help reduce "adverse human-wildlife encounters" went into effect March 1 across much of the Custer Gallatin National Forest, the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, and many neighboring Greater Yellowstone Area forests, the U.S. Forest Service announced.
On the Custer Gallatin Forest, five of the seven Ranger Districts (Bozeman, Hebgen Lake, Gardiner, Yellowstone and Beartooth) implement an annual food storage order from March 1 to Dec. 1.
“Food storage orders help reduce adverse human-wildlife encounters with bears and other species, said Josh Hemenway, Custer Gallatin Wildlife Program Manager, in a USFS news release. “Food storage means that all unattended attractants such as food, garbage and toiletries be stored using an approved method.”
Appropriate storage of attractants includes:
• Hard-sided vehicles or trailers.
• Approved bear-resistant containers or other approved products, certified by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee or
• Hung at least 10 feet above the ground and four feet away from a tree/pole, out of reach of wildlife.
Attractants include items such as scented toiletries like toothpaste and deodorants, pet food and certain horse pellets. All beverages except water are included, as are empty food and beverage containers.
As spring approaches and bears emerge in the coming weeks from their winter dens, it is important to remember general safety in bear country, the release said. Carry bear spray and have it readily accessible, travel in groups, make lots of noise and watch for signs of bears in the area, and hike during daylight hours.
"Keeping a clean camp is essential for your safety, the safety of other forest users, and the wildlife we are fortunate enough to share the landscape with," the release said.