East Side Elementary School celebrated science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics with its first-ever combination art show and science fair, referred to as STEAM, Wednesday evening.

“It was really great because it brought out the kid in everybody,” said Livingston School District technology integration specialist Sarah Dahl. “Younger and older kids were all interacting and even the parents were really getting into making the marshmallow towers. The kids were really having fun.”

