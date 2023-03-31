East Side Elementary School celebrated science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics with its first-ever combination art show and science fair, referred to as STEAM, Wednesday evening.
“It was really great because it brought out the kid in everybody,” said Livingston School District technology integration specialist Sarah Dahl. “Younger and older kids were all interacting and even the parents were really getting into making the marshmallow towers. The kids were really having fun.”
LINKS for Learning’s third grade activity coordinator and marketing and communications manager, Rikki Earle, said Wednesday evening that before COVID, LINKS would host an event called Lights On, a nationwide program for after-school programs to bring awareness to the programming.
In 2022, Earle, along with East Side’s fourth grade teacher, tech coach and district database manager Jessica Sullivan, Farm to School educator Megan Randall, and district technology integration specialist Sarah Dahl, met and discussed reaching out to The Art Room East owner Susanna Robertson to create a collaborative event to add “art” to the traditional STEM acronym, making it a STEAM event.
The fourth grade science fair, in combination with a collaborative between Randall and Robertson resulted in a gallery — by the third grade classes — of collages of “harvest of the month”; fourth-graders observed herbs and made their own collagraph prints of their chosen plants; and fifth grade classes made observational painting of plants native to Montana.
The event had many activities for families and students, including marshmallow towers in the library. In the cafeteria, families found chili dinner, as well as fly-tying with Matt Sean of Swan’s Fly-fishing, power line safety with demonstrations from Sarah Boyle of Park Electric, and tablet-operated robots brought in by Paul O’Hair of Code 406.
Huck Lewis, a fourth-grader at East Side, presented his experiment on whether “age and eyesight affects the movement of cards throughout the deck” to teacher Kelley Myer.
“It was really monotonous because I did five trials to get every single answer for the shuffling experiment,” said Huck. “I couldn’t do it at school because we needed to use the same deck of cards. My dad helped me do some shuffling at school. For two nights my dad and I worked together. We ended up staying up till 10 p.m. shuffling cards — we were really tired.”
Fourth-grader Lydia Winfrey said she enjoyed the event and presenting her experiment about whether color affects taste in beverages. Lydia shared her hypothesis that people ages 10 and under reported a difference while subjects over 10 reported all the beverages tasted the same.
Randall said that most of the lessons in the Farm to School program involve being in the garden or cooking. Sullivan explained that there is no specialized art class so the collaboration between Robertson and “Farmer Megan (Randall),” as she is referred to by students, was a way to focus on art without interrupting the regular curriculum. Randall said that she got with Carole Sullivan, school meals advisor, to make the chili and other food served at the event.
