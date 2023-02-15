Fire meeting

District firefighters and board members discuss a proposed joint training officer position at a meeting on Monday.

 Photo Sean Batura

Firefighters and a union official came out in force Monday to oppose current plans for a new joint training officer position, and officials subsequently hit the brakes.

After hearing input from the union and firefighters, district trustees voted on a motion to approve the joint training officer job description. The motion failed by a 3-1 vote, with trustee Jonathan Gilbert abstaining.