Firefighters and a union official came out in force Monday to oppose current plans for a new joint training officer position, and officials subsequently hit the brakes.
After hearing input from the union and firefighters, district trustees voted on a motion to approve the joint training officer job description. The motion failed by a 3-1 vote, with trustee Jonathan Gilbert abstaining.
Gilbert said he abstained from voting because he works for the city. Courtney Lawellin, an attorney, also works for the city but told attendees there was no legal reason for her to abstain from voting. She cast the sole vote in favor of the proposal.
During the meeting before the vote, some firefighters expressed doubt that the city and district had enough personnel to spare for long training forays. One firefighter recalled an incident in 2020 where she participated in a 12-hour training exercise and then made herself available to respond to a semi fire — something she wouldn’t had done had there not been a shortage of firefighters due to the training exercise.
“I got carted away in an ambulance that night,” she said at the meeting.
Firefighters with the city and district already participate in frequent training events, but district officials and firefighters discussed ways to improve operations after hearing the results of a consultant’s study. The consultant, Ron Lindroth, found current training for some positions, such as firefighter I and II, might meet Montana standards, but are still not up to “modern-day standards” and the latest techniques. More information on Lindroth’s other findings will be published.
At Monday’s meeting, some firefighters objected to the proposed position’s pay, qualifications and scope of duties. The joint training officer would earn $30-$40 per hour, have medical and mechanic duties and possess an educational and training background that no one in Livingston has, according to information presented at the meeting that no one disputed. One district trustee said the pay is that high due to the local cost of living. The district would provide about one-third funding for the position and the city would fund about two-thirds.
District firefighters can make as much as $13 per hour depending on the training we have. The chief makes $70,000 per year and Capt. Chrisgin Anderson makes around $22 per hour.
“Regardless of how much this position needs to be paid to live in this town, that means if that is more than our captain and our chief make, they need a raise first,” said one firefighter.
Blake Roehl, vice president of the local 630, International Association of Fire Fighters, told the board some elements of the proposed position conflict with the collective bargaining agreement the association has with the city. He also spoke of an increase in call volumes and expressed doubt a joint training officer would be able to train firefighters while maintaining enough personnel to respond to calls.
“In order for this joint training officer position to be used efficiently, Local 630 has been going back and forth with [the city] regarding staffing,” Roehl said.
He said moving forward on a position now would be “putting the cart before the horse.”
“We’re not against trying to figure it out, we just know at face value it’s going to be very difficult,” Roehl said.
He said it might be better to await the results of the ongoing study by Fitch and Associates.
The study examines fire and paramedic service in Park County, and a report is expected in the next six months, said Livingston City Manager Grant Gager on Tuesday.
“From there, it is likely that the City and Rural District will again have an opportunity to discuss additional partnership opportunities,” Gager wrote in a Tuesday email.
The city will work with the district’s leadership to continue to evaluate opportunities to improve training programs, Gager wrote.
“The City recognizes that training and education are critical to the effective delivery of emergency services, as is cooperation with our partners,” Gager wrote. “We had developed a draft job description but have put a hold on finalizing the effort given last night’s [rural fire district] meeting. I believe that the pay was going to be determined once the job description was finalized. We are now reassessing that effort.”