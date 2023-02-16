Some firefighters with Park County Rural Fire District #1 urged officials to consider reducing the district’s role in responding to incidents on the interstate.
With limited personnel and a large area to protect, providing fire protection for district residents is made more difficult when at least 50% of the district’s calls relate to the interstate, according to various comments from firefighters at the district’s board of trustees meeting Monday night.
Additionally, some firefighters have said the Montana Department of Transportation isn’t making their jobs easier when it comes to interstate calls. When firefighters ask for snow plows, de-icing sand or interstate closures, their requests sometimes fall on deaf ears or they don’t get help in a timely fashion, some of them said during Monday’s meeting.
“We all struggle with it,” said district Fire Chief Dann Babcox on Wednesday. “We go into these situations and we’ve asked the assistance and we don’t get the assistance even though we’re there and seeing things happening real time. It’s not only frustrating but tremendously scary. There’s a way to make it less dangerous if our requests were being met, but if they don’t or they don’t in a reasonable amount of time, we’re all but sitting ducks.”
When DOT used to have more snow plows available, “the roads didn’t get as bad as quick,” Babcox said.
As it stands now, when firefighters ask for portions of the interstate to be closed or for traffic diversions, the DOT sends a worker to verify the need. If this worker doesn’t agree there’s a need, then DOT doesn’t close the interstate or activate a leaderboard.
“They’re [DOT] out there for that extended amount of time to determine whether or not, and even if they say they agree with us, they gotta go back to the shop and get in a different truck and get the [arm-lowering] tool and generally another man, and so we’re talking the … the fastest I’ve seen it done on request was between 30 and 45 minutes,” Babcox said. “When you’re sitting out there and those trucks are flying by you, it’s a long time.”
There have been cases where the local sheriff’s office, fire district and highway patrol all agree that the interstate needs to close, but DOT still doesn’t budge, Babcox said.
It’s not just rural fire making these questions,” Babcox said. “MHP has hollered so many times to have the road closed or diveted and the DOT won’t listen to them either.”
Babcox said the local DOT workers “do the best they can with what they have,” and said he’s been told that the DOT workers are following their own policies and procedures. He said it’s a “systemic problem” that’s bigger than the Livingston area, although the local area “gets the brunt of it because of our topography and the wind.”
“What I’m looking for is either legislation or policy changes that make it so that when we request something, that it happens either sooner or that it happens,” Babcox said.
Babcox hailed DOT’s successful efforts to reduce semi blowovers the interstate.
“With the wind, the DOT has been more proactive,” Babcox said.“When it gets to a certain mile per hour,they’ll close off the westbound 333 on ramp, put arms down and put out cones, to avoid the wind tunnel between 330 and 333.And then at the 337 [they activate] the leaderboard east of town.”
But Babcox said he’s noticed that about half the semis don’t heed the leaderboard, either because they don’t see it, don’t care or have limited English proficiency.
Administrative assistant Jordan Coile, addressing the board Monday, said she was worried about sending firefighters into harm’s way without adequate traffic control support from other entities. She’s also a firefighter.
“It’s terrifying to take on that liability, especially knowing that I could be asking one of my friends to help with traffic and getting them injured, because another department isn’t doing what it needs to be doing to mitigate risk,” Coile said.
She suggested that towing companies “own traffic control.”
“We can back off when it’s no longer safe for us — I think we’re doing that, but it’s about requiring the other half to meet us halfway,” Coile said.
At the Monday meeting, a firefighter told the board that Park County workers are able to get ice control sand on scene in 10 minutes when requested, compared to the two hours the DOT can take.
“They beat DOT there every time,” Capt. Chrisgin Anderson told the board Monday.
Another firefighter, Elijah Nizari, spoke of an incident in which the vehicle he was in was struck due to inadequate ice control measures on the part of DOT.
“DOT needs to do their job, there’s no ifs ands or buts about it,” Nizari told the board. “A good way to prevent the reason I got hit was, they didn’t listen the first time we requested to put sand on the road, and that caused a vehicle to jump and hit the vehicle I was in. They don’t listen to any requests that we ask them to do or [requests from] any other agencies.”
Board Chair Courtney Lawellen said sheriff’s office vehicles have been hit four or five times in the last few years while responding to calls on the interstate.
Another firefighter expressed the concern that “nothing’s going to change until someone gets killed.” Yet another firefighter suggested that the district only respond to interstate-related calls if there is a confirmed injury or the situation is unknown.
One complaint raised Monday about DOT was that it’s too hard to get the DOT to shut down roads during severe weather events. In the severe weather event that happened in late January/early February, local officials had trouble with DOT, according to previous information from district firefighter Danielle Babcox. It wasn’t until the Park County sheriff intervened that the closure was implemented, she said.
“We have asked that I-90 be closed, and we were told no by the state,” reads a Jan. 31 text from Babcox. “We were also told to move by a DOT plow while we were providing safety to a three-vehicle crash on the hill. Consequently, we had to leave as our sign truck no longer had a safe place to provide prewarning.”
The DOT later opted to close the interstate from Livingston to Big Timber at the request of Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler, according to Babcox.
“So as a result the Sheriff worked hard to make some things happen,” reads her Jan. 31 text. “Thank you sheriff, Bichler and staff. Also a big shout out to Park County Roads for providing sand at the locations of accidents to keep our responders safe as well as the public. Park County officials have made things happen. We appreciate everyone for their continued patience and support. It’s not easy making a decision to shut down such a major interstate but safety of public and emergency personnel has to be priority.”
Several board members and firefighters at Monday’s meeting agreed it would be best to shut down the interstate at Billings and Bozeman rather than near Livingston or Big Timber, and no one expressed disagreement with that view.
Anderson said state policies need to be changed to allow interstates to be closed more expeditiously. Just because a DOT snow plow driver feels safe shouldn’t stop a shutdown when other agencies are in agreement on dangerous road conditions, according to another firefighter.
Some of the problems with DOT are caused by “personalities, and that’s unfortunate,” said Fire Chief Dann Babcox.
He suggested that stranded semis should make their own arrangements for resuming travel, and not expect the fire department handle it.
“We can’t stay out there for two or three hours,” Chief Babcox said.
Another firefighter wondered whether the district should be compensated for interstate calls.
“DOT should start paying us, because we’ve got an entire fleet of fire trucks that are just for the interstate...,” a firefighter said.
Those interstate-related vehicles aren’t appropriate for responding to structure fires or wildfires, he said.
The district is working to set up a meeting on these topics and others with various agencies, such as highway patrol, the sheriff’s office, other fire agencies and the DOT. Chief Babcox called it “an open-minded discussion with the intent to solve the problems” to include law enforcement agencies, emergency responders who work the interstate, highway patrol, towing companies, motor carrier services, county commissioners, fire board members, the city manager’s office and any departments that are affected by interstate closures.
“There will be some tough discussions, but they need to be had,” Lawellin said.