Fire meeting

Firefighters meet Monday to discuss emergency calls and traffic on the interstate.

 Photo by Sean Batura

Some firefighters with Park County Rural Fire District #1 urged officials to consider reducing the district’s role in responding to incidents on the interstate.

With limited personnel and a large area to protect, providing fire protection for district residents is made more difficult when at least 50% of the district’s calls relate to the interstate, according to various comments from firefighters at the district’s board of trustees meeting Monday night.