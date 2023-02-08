R-Y Timber suffers another fire

A look inside the R-Y Timber mill, as seen by firefighters working on hot spots, Tuesday late morning.

 PHOTO CAPT. CHRISGIN ANDERSON

A fire broke out at R-Y Timber in Livingston around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, and local firefighters were able to put the blaze out, according to fire officials.

“Around 21 fire people were on scene,” said Dann Babcox, fire chief at Park County Rural Fire District #1. “The cause is under investigation from the State Fire Marshal Office. Crews spent 13 hours there due to the fire creeping through the walls and ceiling insulation by way of sawdust and chips. Other hot spots included oils used for lubricants throughout the mill.”