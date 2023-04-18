Fire station receives funds from Elks Lodge Enterprise staff Apr 18, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mike Story, fire chief at Paradise Valley Fire Department in Pray, accepts a $1,200 check from the Elks Lodge and member Christina Nelson. Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Paradise Valley Fire Department in Pray received a $1,200 financial donation from the Livingston Elks Lodge recently.Mike Story, fire chief at Paradise Valley Fire Department, accepted the check on behalf of the volunteer fire station from the Elks Lodge and member Christina Nelson.Pete Ryan, president of the Paradise Valley Firefighters Association, said the fire station would use the money to buy heavy-duty gloves and LED stop signs “to keep us safe on the roadways.”“We are extremely grateful to the Elks for this gift,” said Ryan.About 25 volunteer firefighters and EMTs service the Paradise Valley Fire Department.The Elks is a national service organization that supports its local communities with programs, scholarships and outreach. Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Security And Public Safety The Economy Roads And Traffic Contact the Enterprise Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 401 South Main Street, Livingston, MT 59047 or use our online form. What to read next Local 'Mary Page Marlowe' to play at the Blue Slipper Theatre 1 hr ago Local 'An Evening with Sarah Vowell' set for Thursday 2 hrs ago News Library buys mysteries, picture books 2 hrs ago +3 Local Some districts saying no to four-day school week 3 hrs ago +2 Local Heather's Garden Service prepares for a busy season 3 hrs ago Local Fire station receives funds from Elks Lodge 3 hrs ago Trending now Blacksmith sets up portable shop on corner City to consider stormwater fees for homes, businesses Holistic Healing Fair a ‘huge success,' organizers say East Side School celebrates Montana Day City explores funding crisis response team