Benevolent cause

Mike Story, fire chief at Paradise Valley Fire Department in Pray, accepts a $1,200 check from the Elks Lodge and member Christina Nelson.

 Courtesy photo

The Paradise Valley Fire Department in Pray received a $1,200 financial donation from the Livingston Elks Lodge recently.

Mike Story, fire chief at Paradise Valley Fire Department, accepted the check on behalf of the volunteer fire station from the Elks Lodge and member Christina Nelson.

