Two campers, one being used as storage, burned down in a fire on Sunday late afternoon in Paradise Valley.
Around 5:24 p.m. on Sunday Park County Rural Fire District #2, along with Paradise Valley Fire Department, of Emigrant, responded to a call for a structure fire at Inverness Road off Caledonia Road, in Pray.
“A camper that was being used as storage caught on fire,” PCFD firefighter and public information officer Danielle Babcox said Monday morning of the Sunday blaze. “Because of the close proximity, another camper that was being used as a residence caught fire as well. The fire was kept to those two campers, as the owners were able to move the other four campers so they didn’t get burned at all. This is the third structure fire we have responded to this address in the last year.”
Both campers were a total loss. No injuries were reported.