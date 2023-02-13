Camper fires

A fire burns campers in just after 5:30 pm. Sunday afternoon in Pray.

 PHOTO ANABELLE KEHS

Two campers, one being used as storage, burned down in a fire on Sunday late afternoon in Paradise Valley.

Around 5:24 p.m. on Sunday Park County Rural Fire District #2, along with Paradise Valley Fire Department, of Emigrant, responded to a call for a structure fire at Inverness Road off Caledonia Road, in Pray.