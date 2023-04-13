A structural fire that caused a propane tank explosion and a wildland blaze burned less than a quarter acre of land Wednesday evening on a ranch on McDonald Creek Road in Paradise Valley.
The incident caused a minor injury.
At about 6:45 p.m., just as the wind was picking up, a handyman who was living on the property in a wooden shelter attached to a 16-foot cargo trailer, secured his wood stove inside the shelter when he started to hear a popping sound, according to property owner Frank McLain. The handyman began to see smoke coming from the stove and noticed there was smoke outside as well and that the structure was on fire.
According to McLain, the handyman had gone outside to move his vehicle and four-wheeler away from the fire when he realized his keys and wallet were inside. When he went back into the trailer to retrieve the items, he burned the back of his hand, McLain said.
“I was talking to Frank and I heard a boom and we felt the house vibrate, and I thought it was a tree,” said Van Nadler, guest of McLain’s who was visiting in the main home. “It was a 40-pound propane tank exploding.”
McLain said the fire had nearly 40-foot flames. He said around 7:42 p.m. a loud boom was heard, which was a propane tank exploding.
McLain said that while the structure was burning he could hear smaller propane tanks and a motorcycle gas tank exploding, as well as many cans of food in the trailer. McLain said the propane tank explosion was so loud it shook his house at the front of the property.
The call for the fire came in around 7:50 p.m. to Park County Rural Fire District #1 according to PCRF firefighter and public information officer, Danielle Babcox.
PCFR Chief Dann Babcox said, “The fire destroyed the enclosed trailer and crept out a few feet into some trees that we had to drop for safety. There were nine units and 14 people from Rural #1. Five units and nine people from Paradise Valley Fire. The fire was quickly contained and extinguished.”
McLain said that he could not believe how quickly emergency services responded and that it must have been five minutes from when he called 911 to when Park County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived. McLain said that if the wind had not died down, there would’ve been a major forest fire.
