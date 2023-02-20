Fire Chief Dann Babcox Sr. said his agency won't fight fires on a certain property in Pray due to the hazards to his firefighters and their equipment "unless there is a human life at stake."

Park County Rural Fire District #1 responded to three fires on the property in the last year, the last of which was on Feb. 12, when two campers were destroyed. The cause of the fire is unknown, Babcox told the board of Park County Rural Fire District #1 on Monday.