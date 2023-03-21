Two Bozeman residents and a Minnesotan man are developing a feature-length “LGBTQ+ narrative skate film” based on true events that happened in Livingston in 2003.
The movie is about two closeted teen boys — shy art student Gus Shepard and rebellious skateboarder Bridger Owens — as they navigate “unexpected love and harsh small-town judgment while selling handcrafted boards to a gang of Livingston skaters,” according to its website.
The film, titled “SCRAPS,” is being produced by Chance Housley, a Bozeman producer and photographer; Matthew Johnson, an author and chef from Minnesota; and Ryan Nordin, a Bozeman director and VFX artist. Nordin and Johnson co-wrote the script. Housley and Nordin were in the Montana State University film program together.
“SCRAPS” is based on true events from Nordin’s life during a time when the world was very different for teens, according to Johnson.
“Teenagers of that time couldn’t be on their phones all the time,” said Johnson. “They were actually outside doing activities — imagine that. Our story takes some inspiration from skate films as well as gay romances.”
It will be Nordin’s first feature-length film, he said, although he’s directed documentaries and commercials. A documentary he directed, “Vincint — There Will Be Tears,” just won an award at the LGBTQ+ Toronto Film Festival and is on the festival circuit. More on this film can be found at https://bit.ly/3naNouj.
In a promotional video, Housley said “SCRAPS” is “a story that’s never been told before, especially in the state of Montana.”
“We believe that this queer story and stories like it not only deserve to be shared, but to be created by professional artists and shown to large audiences,” Housley said.
Nordin said the film will show audience members “what it’s like to live in this state and to be queer in Montana — it’s hard.”
Filming is scheduled to begin in July 2024. The film is slated to go on the festival circuit from February to May 2025. Kickstarter donors will receive their rewards and can watch “SCRAPS” in June 2025.
