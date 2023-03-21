5efee05586a5233f922f48dbbd318e57_original.png

Two Bozeman residents and a Minnesotan man are developing a feature-length “LGBTQ+ narrative skate film” based on true events that happened in Livingston in 2003.

The movie is about two closeted teen boys — shy art student Gus Shepard and rebellious skateboarder Bridger Owens — as they navigate “unexpected love and harsh small-town judgment while selling handcrafted boards to a gang of Livingston skaters,” according to its website.

