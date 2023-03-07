Park County is seeking $1.2 million in Federal Lands Access Program grant funds for three projects, although officials said there probably won’t be enough funding for all of them.
Park County commissioners prioritized funding for improvements to Shields River Road, from mile marker 1 to miler marker 10.
Second on the priority list for funding is the Gardiner Pedestrian Bridge project. There’s potential FEMA and Gardiner Water District funding available for this project, according to information presented at the March 3 meeting of the Fairgrounds & Parks Board. This project would include water and wastewater lines, hence the potential water district funding. The project would enhance public access from U.S. Forest Service lands to National Park Service/Yellowstone National Park lands.
Last on the priority list is the Livingston Pedestrian Bridge project, which would connect City of Livingston land to Park County land and provide connectivity to trails systems connecting to Livingston HealthCare and to additional public lands, including BLM, DNRC and Forest Service locations.
The funded projects probably wouldn’t begin until probably 2025, a staff member told the commission during a Feb. 28 meeting.
