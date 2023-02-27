The investigation into the death of 19-year-old Jalen Williams, who was found dead on Friday, Feb. 10, in Livingston, is ongoing, according to local authorities. Although local investigators have said they’ve found no evidence of foul play, some members of Williams’ family remain skeptical.
“It is my hope that justice will be for Jalen, that questions will be answered,” his mother Lilonda Brooks told NBC Chicago last week during a video interview at https://bit.ly/3xUbSdi.
Williams’ body was found the morning of Feb. 10 off U.S. Highway 89 in Livingston, near the local hospital, Livingston HealthCare.
Originally from Illinois, Williams’ body was found without clothes or shoes in an open field 3.5 miles away from his residence, according to a website one of Williams’ family members made at https://bit.ly/3mctNZY.
The website – “Justice for Jalen” – alleges the Park County coroner told the family Williams died of hypothermia and that a witness said Williams had psychotic episodes. Williams had been diagnosed with a heart condition in 2021, his mother reportedly told NBC. In the interview, she expressed doubt that her son died of hypothermia.
“There’s a lot of facts that they still haven’t even given me,” Brooks told NBC.
The website includes photos of Williams’ body. Scratches are visible on his face, chest, arms and elsewhere. The website characterizes these as “defensive wounds” and states “his knuckles were bruised and scraped raw.”
“It looked like he was fighting for his life,” reads the site.
A second autopsy will be completed in Chicago and the FBI has been contacted, according to NBC.
Park County Coroner Al Jenkins said Feb. 22 that he’s waiting on the results of a toxicology report that won’t be available for another approximately six weeks.
“The scene and the autopsy do not indicate any criminal activity,” Jenkins said.
“The investigation is still ongoing, and the results of the toxicology report are still pending,” read a Feb. 23 email from Wayne Hard, assistant police chief of the Livingston Police Department. “We are waiting to hear from the Park County coroner as to the cause and manner of death. We have determined that there is no foul play suspected, and criminal activity has been ruled out.”
Williams was a recent graduate of Loyola Academy in Wilmette, Illinois, located 14 miles north of Chicago’s downtown district, and had moved to Montana to be an entrepreneur, according to NBC.
“It was exciting to see this last four months of his life,” Brooks told NBC.
A local resident who claimed to have known Williams, but who didn’t want to be named, described Williams as “a very gentle, kind-natured person.” He was also “an observer and a great listener” who had “a very contagious smile,” the person said.
This is a developing story and more information will be released when available.
An official statement from the Livingston Police Department released Monday, Feb. 27, by Wayne Hard, assistant police chief of the LPD, said:
“The Livingston Police Department continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of Jalen Williams. We are following up on investigative leads and speaking with individuals who have information regarding Jalen, to include an eyewitness that saw Jalen in the area where he was found in the early morning hours of February 10th. There is still more to learn from this eyewitness and we are doing everything we can to corroborate the information the eyewitness is providing. We encourage any person who may have information regarding Jalen to contact the department at (406) 222-2050. We are awaiting results of the autopsy, which will not be available until the toxicology report is completed. Based upon the evidence we have available there is nothing to suggest that Jalen’s manner of death is criminal.
“We empathize with Jalen’s family as they grieve their loss. It is understandable that Jalen’s family wants answers regarding what happened to Jalen. We continue to work to answer those questions. Chief (Dale) Johnson and Detective Gunderson had agreed to meet with Jalen’s mother and uncle after they met with the Park County Coroner. They chose not to attend that meeting and the department was not provided with a reason why. The department has spoken with several family members and have expressed our willingness to speak with Jalen’s mother when she is ready to speak with us.”