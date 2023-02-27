The investigation into the death of 19-year-old Jalen Williams, who was found dead on Friday, Feb. 10, in Livingston, is ongoing, according to local authorities. Although local investigators have said they’ve found no evidence of foul play, some members of Williams’ family remain skeptical.

“It is my hope that justice will be for Jalen, that questions will be answered,” his mother Lilonda Brooks told NBC Chicago last week during a video interview at https://bit.ly/3xUbSdi.