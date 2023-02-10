The Montana State University Park County Extension office is sponsoring Master Gardener classes at the office at 119 S Third St. in Livingston.
The classes take place on consecutive Mondays, 6-8 p.m., from March 20 to May 15, an Extension new release said. There will not be classes April 10 in observance of Easter Monday.
Participants will learn soils, nutrients, fertilizers, plant growth and development, growing vegetables, herbaceous ornamentals and native plants, trees, shrubs, fruit, compost, lawn, irrigation, and integrated pest management — “basically, everything you need to know to grow a beautiful garden in our cold, windy, then hot and dry Park County!” the release said.
The cost is $175 and includes textbook and expert instruction. Those who complete Master Gardener Certification will be refunded $50.
To register, call (406) 222-4156 or email park@montana.edu. Class sizes are limited, so register soon. Payment will be due at the first class on March 20.