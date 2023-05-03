Starting on May 17, the Livingston Enterprise will print newspapers twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and no longer provide print editions on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
The Enterprise will continue to publish local digital newspapers, or e-editions, five days a week Tuesday through Saturday. We will also publish national e-editions on Sunday and Monday.
The reduction in the frequency of print editions from five days a week to two days a week is a strategic move by the Enterprise to focus more on local news in Livingston and Park County, and to invest more in our digital assets such as our e-editions, e-newsletter, website, social media, and news app.
The print editions of the Enterprise on Wednesdays and Saturdays will be bigger, enhanced and chock full of local news, content and information. These hyper-local papers will also have more issue-related reporting and stories that are more in-depth, analytical and relevant to the community.
Moving forward, the Enterprise is doubling-down on our commitment to local news and content, and will soon launch new features and more local content in new editorial categories such as business news, outdoors and recreation, arts and culture, and community voices.
While the Enterprise will print only two days per week starting on Wednesday, May 17, we will still put out a local newspaper five days per week online. The digital edition is complimentary with a print subscription or can be subscribed to by itself.
If you have not yet activated your e-edition, please call us at (406) 222-2000 or email your name, address and phone number to mtservice@news-mt.com and we can activate your online subscription.
Digital subscriptions to newspapers continue to rise nationwide, and will surpass print subscriptions by 2027 as reading habits continue to shift to digital platforms.
“The editorial mission of the Enterprise moving forward is to generate and publish more exclusive local news and content, especially with context and depth, and rely less on AP and national news stories,” said John Carroll, managing editor of the Enterprise.
With both print and digital news products, the Enterprise offers multiple platforms for readers to stay connected to news and information about Livingston and Park County.
“The ultimate goal is to let readers decide how, when and where they receive their news content,” said Josh Hart, vice president of audience development for Adams Publishing Group, which owns the Livingston Enterprise.
Readers are invited to the Enterprise office at 401 S. Main Street on Friday morning from 8:30-11:30 a.m. to have a staff person activate your e-edition.
