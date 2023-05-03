Starting on May 17, the Livingston Enterprise will print newspapers twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and no longer provide print editions on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

The Enterprise will continue to publish local digital newspapers, or e-editions, five days a week Tuesday through Saturday. We will also publish national e-editions on Sunday and Monday.

