Readers and subscribers will begin to notice changes at the Livingston Enterprise starting today as we transition to publishing print editions on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
We hope you will find the new print editions engaging, thorough and interesting to read. We are committed to delivering local news and content in print and in digital formats.
The Enterprise will continue to publish local e-editions Tuesdays through Saturdays. As a bonus, we will also publish national e-editions on Sunday and Monday.
Inside today’s Enterprise, readers will find stories on educational options in Park County, high school and recreational sports coverage, articles from new writers and columnists, arts and culture features, more outdoors-related stories, local government-related news, a feature story on Gardiner as it rebounds from fire and flood, health-care news, a piece on the five valedictorians from Park High, puzzles, comics, weather, advertising, and much more.
Coming in Saturday’s print edition, readers will find similar in-depth community news with special pages dedicated to Business News and Voices in the Community.
The news team at the Enterprise consists of John Carroll, managing editor; Dwight Harriman, news and special projects editor; Sean Batura, staff writer and digital content coordinator; and Cassi Geiser, staff writer and photographer. We are currently looking to hire a full-time sports reporter and hope to make that happen soon.
Here are a few questions and answers about some of the changes taking place at the Enterprise.
Q: When will I receive my printed newspaper?
A: If you live in Livingston or Park County, your paper will be delivered by mail on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Q: How do I log in to the e-edition?
A: Subscribers will receive an email notice that the e-edition is ready every morning. Electronic editions are complimentary with a print subscription. Stop by our office or call with your name, address and phone number, and we can activate your online account for you.
Q: Where can I get help with enrolling in the e-edition of the Enterprise?
A: The Enterprise will host an open house on Wednesday starting at 8:30 a.m. to help subscribers set up their online accounts. Feel free to bring your laptop, tablet or cellphone for easy activation. Refreshments will be served. You can also get help with your digital or print subscription by calling (406) 222-2000, and pressing 1.
Q: How does this change benefit me?
A: Subscribers and readers will notice an improvement in the quality and quantity of local news published on various platforms.
