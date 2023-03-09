Enrollment at Livingston Public Schools has been falling since 2019 for elementary school students and since 2017 for highschoolers, according to figures from the school district. 

In fiscal year 2019, there were 1,034 elementary students and 481 high school students, and for the current fiscal year those numbers have fallen to 902 elementary school kids and 424 high schoolers.

