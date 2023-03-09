Enrollment at Livingston Public Schools has been falling since 2019 for elementary school students and since 2017 for highschoolers, according to figures from the school district.
In fiscal year 2019, there were 1,034 elementary students and 481 high school students, and for the current fiscal year those numbers have fallen to 902 elementary school kids and 424 high schoolers.
Park High School Principal Lori Dust warned city officials the future of Livingston is grim unless something is done to make the local public schools more attractive to families. Better athletic facilities would help, Dust said, and she also took aim at the school choice movement.
“The first sign of a city dying is your school,” Dust told the City Commission on Tuesday. “With choice in schools, which I’m totally against — but it doesn’t matter what I think — we have schools right now who are recruiting our kids, and our kids are going to places where they have facilities, I hear it all the time.”
Dust said the athletic facilities at the district "are like inner city schools.”
“We have 15 athletic programs at the high school,” Dust said. “Thirteen of them are off our campus and we have to rent from other places — we send our kids traveling.”
Dust said the district can’t afford to build the facilities and doesn’t have the land for them. But with the proposed wellness center, “we would be able to keep our kids at home,” she said.
The proposed 4 Ranges Wellness Center is envisioned as a comprehensive community recreation complex of almost 50,000 square feet that would include a splash pool for young children, a multi-lane lap pool suitable for competitions, double-width gymnasium, water slide, elevated running track, studio space, classrooms, locker rooms, fitness area, offices, and a large community room. More on that project can be found at https://bit.ly/41ZA6kk.
Dust expressed support for a wellness center location proposed by the city on the site of the current Civic Center, as it would be close to schools and in an area more accessible to low-income families. She urged officials not to miss the opportunity to build the facility.
The organizing group, 4 Ranges Community Recreation Foundation, has already identified more than $23 million in funding, but residents are debating whether it’s a good idea to build the facility on the site of the Civic Center. Proponents of the project have said they don’t foresee raising the funds for a land purchase that would be necessary if essentially free land — city land — and infrastructure wasn’t available.
“If we let this go, our schools are going to suffer even more,” Dust said. “But we’re fighting. I’ve only been here for six years, but I’m telling you, your Park High School is a great school. There’s a lot of wonderful people there who really care about kids and they work hard, but our facilities are limited and it’s getting harder and harder. It’s getting harder to keep coaches, it’s getting harder to keep teachers because of what we don’t have.”
