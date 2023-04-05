Elk River Books is celebrating National Poetry Month with poets Michael Earl Craig and Christopher Brean Murray on Thursday, April 6, with readings from their respective new books.

Craig, a former Montana poet laureate, is the author of six poetry collections, including “Woods and Clouds Interchangeable and Talkativeness,” an Elk River Books news release said. He holds degrees from Ohio Wesleyan University, the University of Montana and the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. Originally from Dayton, Ohio, he now lives in Montana’s Shields Valley where he works as a farrier.

