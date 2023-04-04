Educatio Learning Center, a private Livingston school for ages 4-14, is expanding its program to include preschool and kindergarten.

“There is a high demand for quality early childhood education opportunities for working families in Park County,” an Educatio press release said. “We would like to support parents and students by expanding our K-8th educational programming to include Forest Preschool/Kindergarten.”

Cassi Geiser can be reached at (406) 222-2000 or cgeiser@livent.net.