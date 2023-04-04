Educatio Learning Center, a private Livingston school for ages 4-14, is expanding its program to include preschool and kindergarten.
“There is a high demand for quality early childhood education opportunities for working families in Park County,” an Educatio press release said. “We would like to support parents and students by expanding our K-8th educational programming to include Forest Preschool/Kindergarten.”
Forest kindergarten is a type of preschool education for children between the ages of 3 and 6 that is held almost exclusively outdoors, according to Wikipedia. However, Educatio’s forest classes will involve learning both outside and inside the classroom.
Enrollment for Educatio’s forest preschool/kindergarten is open for 4-to-5-year-olds to join the new program in September 2023, for the 2023/24 school year. The program runs Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
“We are really excited to provide another opportunity to families in Livingston and to offer kids the ability to be outside and exploring,” Educatio Head of School Sara Driscoll said Tuesday morning.
Emily Post, the school’s executive director, said in the release that forest kindergarten is a relatively new idea in the United States, and that this type of early learning environment has existed throughout Europe for decades.
The impact of engaging with young students in an outdoor setting has been demonstrated through research that explores the benefits of such an education, the release said.
“These studies suggest that children who go to nature preschools and forest kindergartens are just as well prepared for kindergarten and first grade as their compatriots in more traditional early learning programs,” the release said.
Educatio’s Forest Preschool/Kindergarten program is geared toward providing high-quality education for the youngest learners as a way to support their social and emotional development, and to encourage the necessary academic skills to allow successful integration into higher level classes.