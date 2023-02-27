The Edd Enders Art exhibit debuted on Friday and will run through March 31 at the Green Door Gallery.

Enders, who was born and raised in Livingston, said he left for years to explore life in rural Alaska before returning to the community 25 years ago. Enders got his start with influences from artists Charlie Russel and Frederick Remington, and said that classes in art history at Montana State University — in the late 80s — are what opened his eyes to a world of influences.