The Edd Enders Art exhibit debuted on Friday and will run through March 31 at the Green Door Gallery.
Enders, who was born and raised in Livingston, said he left for years to explore life in rural Alaska before returning to the community 25 years ago. Enders got his start with influences from artists Charlie Russel and Frederick Remington, and said that classes in art history at Montana State University — in the late 80s — are what opened his eyes to a world of influences.
“I decided maybe I should start painting, so I did,” said Enders of his career in art. “Wherever I am, I tend to paint what’s around me. I think if the artwork is strong enough in two dimensions, the viewer should be able to look at it in any orientation and it should still look pleasing to the eyes.”
Enders said that his paintings, while showing different recognizable formations, buildings, etc. from within the community, are not exact replications of the scenes but more like a general scenes. Enders said his focus is on humans and their interaction with their environment, and that he tends to use diagonals to pull the eye in toward the subjects, a technique used in photography.
The Green Door Gallery is inside the Wheatgrass bookstore at 120 N. Main St. in Livingston.