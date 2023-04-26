The proprietors of Eastside Coffee in Livingston have put the business up for sale, co-owner Diane Gracey confirmed Wednesday.
“It’s just time,” said Gracey. “I’m tired. I’m not 40 anymore.”
Gracey co-owns the coffee shop and residential home with business partner Michael Raftery. The two entrepreneurs live on the premises and have owned the property at 317 E. Clark Street for 13 years. They opened Eastside Coffee in 2018.
Gracey said the property is zoned residential-commercial and sits on three city lots. The building is 2,200 square feet and consists of three bedrooms, kitchen, full bathroom, half bathroom, dining room, living room, and an outside courtyard.
Eastside Coffee sells coffee drinks, pastries, breakfast food, and other beverages, and is open from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. on most days.
The owners are asking $850,000 for the business and residential property.
“We’ve had a few nibbles, a few interested parties,” said Gracey. “There’s a lot of room for growth for lunch and dinner and live music.”
Gracey said Eastside Coffee can sit about 35 people inside and during the summer months can accommodate up to 65 with outdoor seating.
Interested buyers can contact Gracey at (406) 223-6118. When asked what the partners were going to do if they sell the property, Gracey replied, “Have an adventure.”
