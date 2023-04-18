Dash Burns, a student in Jennifer Atkinson’s third-grade class, checks out the Montana flag artwork, while looking for his contribution on the wall at East Side on Monday. The school celebrated Montana Day with artwork and musical performances.
From left, Sidney Foster, Elise Moss, Ryker Sanchez, Abby Chance and Molly Yuvan take turns reciting poems about Montana during East Side School’s Montana Day performance and celebration Monday afternoon.
PHOTO BY CASSI GEISER/ ENTERPRISE
PHOTO BY CASSI GEISER/ ENTERPRISE
East Side’s third-grade class celebrated Montana Day by singing, “This Land is Your Land,” among other songs, during a celebration open to the community.
Montana Day was celebrated Monday by third-grade students at East Side School who gave a special performance to parents and staff. The kids collectively sang songs such as, “This Land is Your Land,” and the Montana state anthem.
In between musical sets, several students from each class shared poems they wrote or chose to recite about Montana.
Works of art and poetry about The Treasure State were displayed in the hallways at East Side.
Dash Burns was seen meandering in the hallway with his family after the performance, looking at artwork, when he came across the wall of Montana flags, created by East Side third graders, himself included.
The hallways at the East Side were wall-to-wall Montana pride, complete with poetry, art projects and other tidbits of Montana history and landscape for everyone to enjoy.
National Montana Day is officially celebrated on May 3 of every year. Montana is the fourth largest state in the U.S. and the 41st state to join the union. The day celebrates the vivid history of the state and its importance in present-day America. The state is home to legacy politicians, entertainers, farmers, cowboys, and miners. National Montana Day was created to celebrate the Big Sky State and Montanans.
