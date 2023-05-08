On Monday morning just before 4 a.m., a mobile home caught fire off of Paradise Drive in Livingston.

Upon arriving to the scene, Livingston Fire & Rescue along with Park County Fire District #1 found the home a fully involved fire with occupants outside the residence, according to LFR Chief Josh Chabalowski. One occupant was treated for moderate burns and transported to the hospital.

