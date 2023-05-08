On Monday morning just before 4 a.m., a mobile home caught fire off of Paradise Drive in Livingston.
Upon arriving to the scene, Livingston Fire & Rescue along with Park County Fire District #1 found the home a fully involved fire with occupants outside the residence, according to LFR Chief Josh Chabalowski. One occupant was treated for moderate burns and transported to the hospital.
A neighbor, who prefers to remain anonymous, said that he walked out the back door by his garage and the entire garage was illuminated by the flames.
“One occupant suffered moderate burns and was treated and transported by Livingston Fire & Rescue,” said Chabalowski. “Several dogs and chickens perished in the fire. Water supply was an issue, since there aren’t any hydrants in that area, we are relying completely on water tenders from Park County Rural. All units did an amazing job keeping the fire contained to the home of origin despite the windy conditions. Great job to all responders.”
According to authorities, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
“This was a very involved and fast-moving fire that crews were still fighting as of 0730 this morning,” said PCRF Public Information Officer and firefighter Danielle Babcox.
