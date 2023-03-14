The Montana Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on a proposal to install new erosion control measures under the east and westbound Interstate 90 structures over the Yellowstone River in Livingston.
Proposed work includes placement of bank and stream bed stabilization material into the stream channel, a DOT news release said. The purpose of the project is to enhance the safety of the bridges by minimizing erosion at the bridge supports.
Construction will be scheduled based on completion of all project development activities and availability of funds. Right of way acquisition in the form of an easement will be required. Relocation of utilities and temporary construction permits may also be necessary. MDT staff will contact all potentially affected landowners prior to performing survey work. If necessary, staff will again contact landowners prior to construction regarding any property and temporary construction permit acquisition.
The Montana Department of Transportation said it welcomes the public to provide ideas and comments on the proposed project. Comments may be submitted online at http://www.mdt.mt.gov/contact/comment-form.aspx or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Butte office, PO Box 3068, Butte, MT 59702-3068. Note that comments are for project UPN 10209000.
The public is encouraged to contact Butte District Preconstruction Engineer Dave Gates at (406) 494-9636 or Project Design Engineer Megan Cail at (406) 444-6230 with questions or comments about the project.
Alternative accessible formats of this document will be provided on request. Persons who need an alternative format should contact the Office of Civil Rights, Department of Transportation, 2701 Prospect Avenue, PO Box 201001, Helena, MT 59620. Telephone 406-444-5416 or Montana Relay Service at 711.
