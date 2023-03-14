The Montana Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on a proposal to install new erosion control measures under the east and westbound Interstate 90 structures over the Yellowstone River in Livingston.

Proposed work includes placement of bank and stream bed stabilization material into the stream channel, a DOT news release said. The purpose of the project is to enhance the safety of the bridges by minimizing erosion at the bridge supports.

