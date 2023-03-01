Dixie B. Dahl, 92, of Livingston, MT, passed away on Feb. 25, 2023.
Dixie was born on Nov. 6, 1930, to Mason and Peryl (Rink) Hazel. Dixie married Leo Dahl on July 21, 1952. They lived in Roberts, eventually moving to a ranch on lower Red Lodge Creek (where they raised their two daughters). After Red Lodge Creek they moved to the Big Timber and Melville areas for the next several years, rtiring to Livingston in 1990 to be closer to family.
First and foremost, Dixie loved her granddaughters. One of her greatest joys came from time spent with family. She took an active interest in all of her loved ones’ lives.
Dixie had multiple interests she enjoyed — sewing, painting, cooking/baking, gardening, canning, and raising chickens. A talented artist, she created beautiful paintings, quilts, clothing, and just about anything she decided she wanted to create. Dixie is remembered by many for her wonderful food, especially those famous brownies, cabbage rolls, and scotcharoos she loved to share around.
Dixie will be missed incredibly by all who knew and loved her.
“It may be our time to say goodbye, but your story lives on in our hearts and memories forever.”
Dixie is survived by her daughters: Jean Dahl of Butte, MT and Marilyn (Nick) Kish of Livingston, MT; two granddaughters: Annie (Lance) Dodge of Billings and Megan (Keith) Cutting of Shawmut, MT; and two great-granddaughters: Kaylee & Kloee Cutting.
A celebration of life will be held on April 29, at 1 p.m., at Saint Olaf’s Cemetery in Carbon county. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.franzen-davis.com. Memorials in Dixie’s honor may be made to: The Food Resource Center in Livingston, or Saint Olaf Church in Carbon County.