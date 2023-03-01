Dixie B. Dahl

Dixie B. Dahl, 92, of Livingston, MT, passed away on Feb. 25, 2023.

Dixie was born on Nov. 6, 1930, to Mason and Peryl (Rink) Hazel. Dixie married Leo Dahl on July 21, 1952. They lived in Roberts, eventually moving to a ranch on lower Red Lodge Creek (where they raised their two daughters). After Red Lodge Creek they moved to the Big Timber and Melville areas for the next several years, rtiring to Livingston in 1990 to be closer to family.