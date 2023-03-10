Budget reductions and declining student enrollment have spurred the Livingston School District to explore consolidating three elementary schools into two schools, according to Lynne Scalia, superintendent of the district.
On Thursday, Scalia sent an email to all parents alerting them of the proposed plan to move students from Washington School to Winans School, which has “extra classrooms and space,” said Scalia.
The plan would also potentially add more students to East Side School, which currently enrolls about 250 students in grades 3, 4 and 5.
Washington School would effectively close for regular classroom instruction, but may be used for auxiliary district operations and LINKS after-school and summer programming, according to Scalia.
“We have a budget shortfall this year which requires some administrative restructuring,” said Scalia. “This is an efficient use of taxpayer funds.”
Currently, Washington School has 116 students in kindergarten and two-year kindergarten classes and a staff of 21 teachers, administrators and other personnel. The principal at Washington School is Anne Penn Cox.
Scalia said some teachers from Washington School may relocate to either East Side or Winans, but there also may be some reduction in the school district workforce.
“We are hoping for minimal layoffs, but we will have some,” said Scalia.
The proposed consolidation of the three schools will be presented and discussed at the Livingston School Board meeting on Tuesday, March 14 at 6 p.m. in the library at Park High School. The meeting on Tuesday is for informational purposes only, said Scalia, but the board could adopt the proposed consolidation plan at its meeting in April, and implement the measure for the 2023-2024 school year.
Part of the budget shortfall, according to Scalia, is because money received from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund, or COVID relief funds, is going away.
School district student enrollment is also down, as the Enterprise reported on Friday, from 1,034 elementary students and 481 high school students in 2019 to 902 elementary students and 424 high schoolers in 2023.
The Livingston School District employs 210 people, 110 of which are teachers, and operates on an annual budget of about $11 million, according to Scalia.
Washington School is an aging facility that needs upgrades, said Scalia. The school in north Livingston closed in 2003 and then reopened again in 2013.
"It's getting past its functionality as a school," said Scalia.
Below is the email from Scalia that was sent to parents on Thursday in its entirety:
On March 14, 2023 at the Park High School Library at 6 p.m., the Livingston School Board will discuss the potential consolidation of K-5 schools for the 23-24 school year. Students who currently attend Washington School would move into Winans School. One such scenario is that Winans School would have grades 2YK, K, and 1 and East Side School would house grades 2, 3, 4, and 5. The item is informational only at the March meeting, but if adopted in April, the District would decide on next steps for Washington School. Possibilities include auxiliary district operations and LINKS after-school and summer programming.
As District enrollments have ebbed and flowed over the years, declining over the past decade, District budgets have also declined in a corresponding fashion. Working proactively to address budgetary limitations, the consolidation of Washington, Winans, and East Side is one of several solutions proposed toward addressing the funding gap. With our current district enrollment and structural availability, there are available classrooms at Winans and East Side that could accommodate students from the Washington consolidation.
We believe that students will currently benefit from fewer school transitions from K-5, grade level schools have greater fiscal and instructional efficiencies and consolidation is a responsible use of taxpayer funds. Should this move forward after Tuesday, March 14, trustees will take action on April 11th. To prepare, the superintendent’s office is initiating school and district transition teams to conduct all required planning.
Registration for 2-Year Kindergarten and Kindergarten is at Washington School beginning March 30, 2023. Early parent registration provides the District with important information regarding class sizes and the benefits/drawbacks of a school consolidation. Please reach out to the superintendent’s office for questions and comments.
Superintendent Lynne Scalia
Livingston Public Schools
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.