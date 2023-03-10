Budget reductions and declining student enrollment have spurred the Livingston School District to explore consolidating three elementary schools into two schools, according to Lynne Scalia, superintendent of the district.

On Thursday, Scalia sent an email to all parents alerting them of the proposed plan to move students from Washington School to Winans School, which has “extra classrooms and space,” said Scalia.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters