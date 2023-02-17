The historic Livingston Depot Center will host its first-ever indoor Winter Makers Market to showcase local and regional artists and artisans.
The two-day event will be held Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25-26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Livingston Depot Center on Park Street.
Admission is $1 and children under 12 get in free. All proceeds support the Depot’s programs and services.
Built in 1902, the Depot Center enriches the lives of residents in Livingston and surrounding communities, and tourists to the Yellowstone area, by presenting historic exhibits, regional and cultural programs, and preserving the historic Northern Pacific train depot.
Below is a list of the 21 art vendors that will participate in the Winter Makers Market.
Rifugio Carpentry & Furnishings
Woody's Neck & Ankle wear
Intentionally Inspired Creations