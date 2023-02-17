The Depot

The Livingston Depot Center will host its first Winter Makers Market on Feb. 25-26.

 Photo by John Carroll

The historic Livingston Depot Center will host its first-ever indoor Winter Makers Market to showcase local and regional artists and artisans.

The two-day event will be held Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25-26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Livingston Depot Center on Park Street.

