A demonstration of support for the family of a 19-year-old man found dead in Livingston has been scheduled for next week.
Members of the public are invited to assemble on the street corner at Depot Rotary Park at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 10 to honor the memory of Jalen Williams and let his family know the local community is thinking of them.
“We want his family to know we’re a caring and loving community,” said the event organizer, Livingston resident Carrie Dean.
She invited members of the public to bring signs and gather at the park across the street from the laundromat.
“I’m encouraging bright posters that can be seen by people going by,” Dean said. “Just to keep it nonviolent, supportive. We don’t need any hate against the community or the investigators, just big signs that people can see … whatever you want to say on them as long they’re not vulgar or inappropriate.”
Dean said the event is also about making it clear that people in Livingston won’t forget about Williams and they want to know what happened to him. She’s been in contact with a member of Williams’ family who expressed support for the event, as well as people in Bozeman who may be attending, she said.
Williams’ body was found the morning of Feb. 10 off U.S. Highway 89 in Livingston, near Livingston HealthCare. Based on witness statements, Williams may have left the Loch Leven address where he was residing between 3:30 and 4:30 a.m., according to a Feb. 27 press release from the City of Livingston.
“Witnesses have advised that Mr. Williams had not slept in the 48 hours before his death and was exhibiting abnormal behavior in the hours before he left the Loch Leven address at which he was residing,” reads the release. “Those close to Mr. Williams have confirmed his history of insomnia.”
Williams’ death “appears to be an unattended incident and not the result of criminal behavior by others,” and the results of an autopsy are pending, according to the city’s release.
A member of Williams’ family created a website that contains photos of the body and questions whether foul play may have been involved. Linked to the website is a Gofundme.com page for donations to help out Williams’ family “with any legal costs and grievances and help them navigate on how to move forward in receiving his justice,” at https://gofund.me/a99450ac.
The city is being assisted in its investigation by the state medical examiner, who is conducting the autopsy, and a state crime lab, which is performing the toxicology testing. The toxicology report may not be complete for weeks, according to the local coroner.