Jalen Williams images

Images of Jalen Williams provided by his family.

 Courtesy photo

A demonstration of support for the family of a 19-year-old man found dead in Livingston has been scheduled for next week.

Members of the public are invited to assemble on the street corner at Depot Rotary Park at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 10 to honor the memory of Jalen Williams and let his family know the local community is thinking of them.