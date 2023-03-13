A rally was held Friday to remember Jalen Williams, who died under mysterious circumstances last month in Livingston.

Rallygoers assembled with signs at Fifth Street and Park Street in Livingston that afternoon in freezing temperatures, and then a handful of them went to the spot where Williams’ body was found to place a sign, photographs of him and flowers.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters