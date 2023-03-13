A rally was held Friday to remember Jalen Williams, who died under mysterious circumstances last month in Livingston.
Rallygoers assembled with signs at Fifth Street and Park Street in Livingston that afternoon in freezing temperatures, and then a handful of them went to the spot where Williams’ body was found to place a sign, photographs of him and flowers.
“We want his family to know we’re a caring and loving community,” said the event organizer, Livingston resident Carrie Dean, before the rally.
Dean said she and her husband happened to be driving by the place where Williams’ body was found as the police tape was being removed.
“When you see that in a small town like this, it’s not normal, so it definitely shook me, especially me being a mom to two boys,” Dean said March 10. “I don’t know what happened, but there’s a lot of speculation, there’s a lot of answers that the family wants ... Them being in Chicago, I just wanted to show support for them and help them any way I could. We are a loving community and we’re here for them.”
She said after speaking with people who know Williams and his family, “things just don’t add up.”
“So I hope the investigation gets a little deeper than just saying that he died of hypothermia,” Dean said.
Williams’ body was found the morning of Feb. 10 off U.S. Highway 89 in Livingston, near Livingston HealthCare. Based on witness statements, Williams may have left the Loch Leven address where he was residing between 3:30 and 4:30 a.m., according to a Feb. 27 press release from the City of Livingston.
Williams’ death “appears to be an unattended incident and not the result of criminal behavior by others,” and the results of an autopsy are pending, according to a city press release. A toxicology report wouldn’t be available for a few more weeks, officials said.
