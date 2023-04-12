History is repeated in Livingston and a local photographer gets a picture he took published in the New York Times
Livingston photographer Rob Park had one of his pictures published in the New York Times last month.
With an average daily readership of more than 14.5 million, the venerable New York Times is the most widely read newspaper in the U.S.
“I was really excited when my friend told me she saw my photo published in the New York Times,” said Park, a Livingston native and owner of Park Photo on Main Street. “The biggest newspaper to publish my photos before this was the Livingston Enterprise. But that was exciting too.”
How Park’s photo got to the Times started in June 2022 when long-distance cyclist Erick Cedeño came through Livingston on his bike. Born in Panama and a resident of California, Cedeño, 48, cycled more than 1,900 miles last summer from Missoula to St. Louis. His mission was to cycle the path of the Buffalo Soldiers of the 25th Infantry, an Army regiment of 20 black soldiers who rode bikes from Missoula to St. Louis in 1897.
The U.S. military wanted to test the viability of using bikes in warfare as opposed to horses and the Buffalo Soldiers were tasked with the experimental trek of cycling halfway across the country 125 years ago. It took them 45 days.
During their journey, the Buffalo Soldiers passed through Livingston and spent some time in town. A photojournalist traveling with the soldiers took photos of the men in the middle of Main Street, and one of the pictures was published in the Missoula newspaper.
While doing research for his cycling project, Cedeño discovered the historic black-and-white photograph of the Buffalo Soldiers on Main Street, and decided he would try to recreate the image once he got to Livingston.
That’s when Park came into the picture. Park has owned and operated his photography and framing business in Livingston for 19 years. In late June, the professional photographer received a phone call from the Livingston Enterprise about a photo opportunity with Cedeño.
The two men met outside The Mint Bar & Grill and talked shop.
“When Eric told me about his trip, it immediately rang a bell because I had recently come across an image in the museum archives of the Buffalo Soldiers passing through Livingston,” said Park, a 2004 graduate of the Savannah College of Art and Design. “I was very moved to be able to help recreate that moment with him, and touch history in a way.”
It took time for Park to position Cedeño in the middle of Main Street while cars were passing by during a busy weekday. The trick was “matching the lighting,” said Park, and lining up the cyclist in the right spot with the same buildings that were there 125 years ago when the Buffalo Soldiers visited town. In the modern day photo that Park captured, you can see Tru North Cafe on the right, the Whiskey Creek Saloon & Casino on the left, and Insty-Prints and the Danforth building in the middle.
With mission accomplished, Park and Cedeño exchanged contact information, and the cross-country cyclist set out on his journey again. Next stop: Big Timber.
A few weeks later, Cedeño arrived in St. Louis to a hero’s welcome as people showed up to congratulate and thank him.
“It’s so epic what they did,” Cedeño said, as reported in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “I’m so emotional because it was such a hard trip. It’s almost superhuman what those guys accomplished.”
The story of Cedeño and the Buffalo Soldiers became national news, and last month the New York Times published an exclusive Q&A with the adventure cyclist. The article ran in print and was the lead story on the newspaper’s digital edition that published on March 3. Several photos were used in the lengthy article, including the one that Park snapped in Livingston.
“I gave Erick permission to use the photo any way he wanted,” said Park. “It’s definitely pretty cool to get my picture in the New York Times.”
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.