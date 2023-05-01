Deen, Kok win dart tournament at The Office Enterprise Staff May 1, 2023 May 1, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Players compete in a dart tournament at The Office on Saturday. Courtesy photos The Final Four: Dart tournament winners from Saturday include, from left, Dirk Kok and Mike Dean (first place) and Chris Billingsley and Tim McAtee (second place). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A dart tournament was held Saturday at The Office Lounge in downtown Livingston. Sixteen players competed in teams of two.Prize money totaled $640 from entry fees and sponsorships from Golden Gaming, Cardinal Distributing and The Office.The tournament format was double elimination and teams were selected by blind draw.The two finalist teams played a best 2 out of 3 series of 501, cricket and winner’s choice.Tournament results:1st place: Mike Deen and Dirk Kok2nd place: Chris Billingsley and Tim McAtee3rd place: Chris Frelich and Kierstin Churchwell Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Games And Toys Contact the Enterprise Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 401 South Main Street, Livingston, MT 59047 or use our online form. What to read next News 19-year-old's death was accidental, city says 5 hrs ago +4 Local Live fire training at Park High 9 hrs ago +2 Local Arbor Day celebrated in Livingston 9 hrs ago Local Local filmmaker to receive national award for documentary 10 hrs ago Local 'Band of Geeks' to play at Shane Center 10 hrs ago Local 'Mary Page Marlowe' to play at Blue Slipper 11 hrs ago Trending now 19-year-old's death was accidental, city says Man accused of arson, 4 other felonies Local filmmaker to receive national award for documentary Contact Creek Fire near Main Boulder Road mops up, meanwhile firefighters douse flames reignited in pit near fishing access Belgrade woman dies from suspected foodborne illness