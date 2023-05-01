Dean, Kok win dart tournament at The Office Enterprise Staff May 1, 2023 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Players compete in a dart tournament at The Office on Saturday. Courtesy photos The Final Four: Dart tournament winners from Saturday include, from left, Dirk Kok and Mike Dean (first place) and Chris Billingsley and Tim McAtee (second place). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A dart tournament was held Saturday at The Office Lounge in downtown Livingston. Sixteen players competed in teams of two.Prize money totaled $640 from entry fees and sponsorships from Golden Gaming, Cardinal Distributing and The Office.The tournament format was double elimination and teams were selected by blind draw.The two finalist teams played a best 2 out of 3 series of 501, cricket and winner’s choice.Tournament results:1st place: Mike Dean and Dirk Kok2nd place: Chris Billingsley and Tim McAtee3rd place: Chris Frelich and Kierstin Churchwell Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Games And Toys Contact the Enterprise Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 401 South Main Street, Livingston, MT 59047 or use our online form. What to read next +3 Local Contact Creek Fire burns near Main Boulder Road 5 hrs ago Local Man accused of arson, 4 other felonies 7 hrs ago +2 Commentary Park County unemployment rate up in March 7 hrs ago +2 Local Dean, Kok win dart tournament at The Office 7 hrs ago +3 Montana Montana Rep. Zooey Zephyr sues over removal from House floor 8 hrs ago +3 Local West Yellowstone voters to consider creating hospital district Apr 29, 2023 Trending now Contact Creek Fire burns near Main Boulder Road Man accused of arson, 4 other felonies City granted funds for housing project Officials to tackle problems associated with 'The Donut' ‘Judgment-free zone that is full of love and acceptance’